Here’s what Chris Pratt says his last meal on earth would be

Chris Pratt must think about food a lot. The Parks And Recreation star reportedly lost 60 pounds in six months for Guardians Of The Galaxy, telling Men’s Journal that his intense diet and exercise routine—which found him eating 4,000 calories a day and working out for three to four hours a day—gave him “a sense of absolute control.” It’s something he’s kept up since, and something that clearly served him well for his role in Amazon Prime Video’s new movie The Tomorrow War, which Pratt both stars in and executive- produced.

In the film, citizens from the future are facing near certain extinction caused by a breed of aliens known as the White Spikes. Desperate for help, they create a time jump to recruit people from today in order to save tomorrow. Pratt is one of those drafted, though the reasons for that prove to be a little convoluted.

Given that Pratt faces near certain destruction in The Tomorrow War, we thought it made sense to ask the actor how he’d choose to go down. We’re not interested in any of the heroism stuff, though. Rather, we wanted to know what Pratt would eat if he knew it was his last day on Earth. We set pretty broad parameters—time and space don’t matter, for instance, so you can do McDonald’s french fries and your late grandma’s lasagna—and set him loose.

According to Pratt, he’d have “some In-And-Out burgers,” but also choose to chow down on a “crazy casserole thing” his mom used to make, which he says “is probably not that spectacular for anybody but me because I have sentimentality in every bite.” As he describes it:

“it’s got water chestnuts and broccoli and cream of mushroom soup and chicken. I think there’s some corn flakes on it or something. It’s like everything everyone from Minnesota eats, and it’s just all thrown into one big dish. I would eat a pan of that. I’d eat it right now. It’s making me want to cry thinking, oh, it’s good... I think there’s a jar of mayonnaise [in there] as well... We don’t live long, but we eat good.”

The Tomorrow War hits Amazon Prime Video on July 2. The next installment of Guardians Of The Galaxy is currently slated for release on May 23, 2023.

