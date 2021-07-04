An eagle, representing America (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images), Highclere Castle, representing Downtown Abbey (ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images) Image : The A.V. Club

It can feel pretty uncomfortable and weird to celebrate America, especially after a terrible pandemic year and an attempted insurrection (or was it a regular insurrection and an attempted coup?), but one time that it’s undeniably okay to support America is when it comes to taking down our hated rivals across the Atlantic. We’re talking about the twisted tyrant King George (currently a little baby) and his so-called Great Britain. We hate them! They taxed us too much and forced us to quarter their soldiers in our crappy old cabins or whatever! It’s worth celebrating whenever we can pull one over on those tea-drinkers (we drink coffee here in America, it’s made from beans and tastes awful!), and that’s exactly what’s happening today—on America’s birthday. Actually, the news came out a few days ago, but it’s still America’s birthday weekend.

The news, which comes to us from Deadline, is that Downton Abbey 2, a movie about British people doing fancy British things, has been delayed out of 2021 to March 18, 2022. The movie, which seemingly came together at light speed over the last two years but was held back by star Hugh Bonneville as an “only if everyone gets their vaccine!” treat, was first scheduled for December 22, 2021.

Now, though, to celebrate America, Universal Pictures and Focus Features have decided bump it to March. Then again, Bonneville did say that they weren’t going to put out the movie until enough people were vaccinated for it to be safe to do so, so maybe this is more of an indictment of the vaccine rollout than it is a tribute to these United States. Or maybe it’s just a marketing decision? Downton Abbey 2 doesn’t seem like the kind of movie that would need to game its release date at all, since it’s not fighting for the same audience as, say, Dune, but who knows. Either way, it’s America Day, this British movie got delayed, and we’re just doing what we can with what little news is happening this weekend.