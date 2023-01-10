Slasher dolls and killer robots: 13 movies to watch if you loved M3GAN

Dolls and dummies live so deep in the uncanny valley that horror films have been playing with them since the 1920s. In more recent decades, movies like Child’s Play and Annabelle and the brand new M3GAN have tapped into a mainstream appetite for watching your G.I. Joe get up of its own free will and stab you to death.

To its credit, M3GAN toys with the “killer doll” subgenre, using a sci-fi edge to amplify its commentary on technology and social media providing a facsimile of friendship. If you watched M3GAN and fell in love, this chronological list of doll-themed slashers as well as killer robot movies will tell you where you should head next.