3. The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist - Original Theatrical Trailer

Quite possibly the most terrifying horror film ever made (and certainly one of the best), The Exorcist becomes even scarier when you consider its story about a young Washington, D.C. girl possessed by a demon is closer to truth than fiction.

William Peter Blatty, who wrote both the Oscar-winning screenplay and the bestselling 1971 novel, was first inspired by a 14-year-old boy’s exorcism that reportedly occurred in 1949. While attending Georgetown University, Blatty became fascinated with the boy’s case as documented in The Washington Post story “Priest Frees Mt. Rainier Boy Reported Held in Devil’s Grip.”

Like Regan (Linda Blair) in the movie, the boy her character is based on also played with a Ouija Board. Ultimately, two priests—like in the film—performed the rite of exorcism to save the boy’s soul. Unlike Regan, however, who only needed one exorcism, the boy required the ritual to be performed 20 to 30 times. *never sleeps again.

