How did it take this long for us to get a Marvel's Mrs. Maisel crossover?

Amazon’s Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel recently dropped its third season, and yet, it took The Late Late Show With James Corden all this time to finally pick up the “Marvel’s Mrs. Maisel” matchup pun that was just sitting there, begging for some sort of humorous execution. Better late than never, we guess, as guest Rachel Brosnahan explains in a filmed bit on Corden’s show. You can tell Corden’s the director because he’s wearing a beret, guiding Brosnahan’s Mrs. Maisel as she surmises how many karats are in the various Infinity Stones (“Is there a Mrs. Thanos?”), uses Captain America’s shield as a sunbathing aid, and wonders whether she goes to temple with a relative of one of the Upper West Side Spidermans (not Spider-Mans) in her usual sped-up conversational fashion.

It’s a little confusing: Brosnahan is playing Mrs. Maisel as flummoxed by the Marvel universe, so why is her director so frustrated by her confusion? Brosnahan admits that maybe a production based on a pun ultimately wasn’t the best idea, until Corden points out other movie pun titles like The Santa Clause, Gnomeo And Juliet, and The Santa Clause 2. It’s a cute four-and-a-half minutes, anyway, and proves that Brosnahan can do no wrong—while Corden readily admits that he’s still trying to restore his reputation after Cats.