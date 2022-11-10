With 15 million people tuning into the season four finale of Taylor Sheridan’s western Yellowstone, it’s no surprise that many are anxious for the series’ return. As season five of the wildly popular show kicks off, patriarch John Hutton (Kevin Costner) enters the governor’s office, and the ranch-bred family finds themselves further intertwined with politics.

Season five of Yellowstone will see the return of series regulars Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Gil Birmingham. Some familiar faces will reprise their roles for season five, including Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly, Mo Brings Plenty, and Wendy Moniz. New additions to the cast include Kai Caster, Lilli Kay, Dawn Olivieri, and country musician Lainey Wilson.

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer | Paramount Network

When does season five of Yellowstone premiere?

The fifth season of Yellowstone premieres on Sunday, November 13, with the first two episodes airing back-to-back. This season will consist of 14 episodes (bumping up the order from the standard ten) and will be broken up into two parts. It’s unclear at this point how long the hiatus will last, but it seems likely that the second half of the season will air in 2023. This hiatus in airing will allow the newest Yellowstone spinoff—Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone—to fill in the gaps for those hankering for even more Sheridan storylines.

How can you watch the season five premiere?

You can watch the premiere of Yellowstone the night of November 13 on Paramount’s cable channel. The episodes will subsequently be available to stream on Peacock, and not Paramount’s own streaming channel, Paramount+. The first four seasons of the series are currently available to watch on Peacock.

You can also watch them live through cable streaming services such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

So there you have it. Yee-haw, giddy on up—all that.