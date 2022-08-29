True Lies (1994) (Available September 1)

True Lies [1994] Trailer

Jamie Lee Curtis is enjoying a career renaissance lately for her performances in Knives Out, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and the Halloween franchise. People who only know her as final girl Laurie Strode in the latter movies may forget how funny she can be on-screen, like in this 1994 action-comedy in which she plays a woman who has no idea that her loving husband (Arnold Schwarzenegger) leads a double life as a government spy. Curtis deservedly won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role as Helen Tasker. If you’ve never seen it, check her out in True Lies on Hulu as an appetizer before you go to the theaters to see Halloween Ends.