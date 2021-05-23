Uzo Aduba in In Treatment (Photo: Suzanne Tenner/HBO); Naomi Acki e and Lena Waithe in Master Of None (Photo: Netflix); Kate Winslet in Mare Of Easttown (Photo: Michele K. Short/HBO) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, May 23. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top picks

In Treatment (HBO, 9 p.m. and 9:28 p.m., season-four premiere, back-to-back episodes): “Uzo Aduba is a powerhouse performer, as witnessed in her Emmy-winning work on Orange Is The New Black and Mrs. America. The actress has an innate ability to enrapture audiences with an emotive performance. Her new series further allows her to fully occupy the frame and do just that: Aduba leads HBO’s revival of In Treatment, which initially ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2011. This reboot (essentially a fourth season) features Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor as the lead instead of Gabriel Byrne’s Dr. Paul Weston. Brooke conducts therapy sessions from her upscale Los Angeles apartment while dealing with personal problems. The show offers the immersive stories of Brooke’s three volatile patients, mostly succeeding in digging into their psyches as well as Brooke’s, even if the journey is convoluted at times. In Treatment attempts to dig into its protagonists’ serious identity issues, unpacking layers of the façades they maintain to hide their real selves from the world.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review. New episodes will air every Sunday and Monday, and that includes tomorrow.

Master Of None (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete third season): “The season is written by [Lena] Waithe and [Aziz] Ansari—the latter of whom also directed all five episodes—making this the second major project Ansari has worked on since stepping away from the public eye following sexual misconduct allegations. The overall visual landscape of Moments In Love is stripped-down and restrained, often evoking the simultaneous intimacy and isolation of domestic life. We meet Denise and her wife Alicia (Naomi Ackie, in a tremendous performance) in their bucolic life upstate. They have no visible neighbors, and their historic, fireplace-warmed house brims with antiques handpicked by Alicia, who hopes to one day open her own shop. They’re able to afford this lush and private life in the woods thanks to the success of Denise’s bestselling first book. The first stretch of the premiere is languid and lovely, lingering on still shots that are cozy, mundane, personal, like Denise and Alicia’s respective bedside tables. Here we have a quaint portrait of lesbian domestic life—Denise and Alicia dancing while doing laundry together. Even the most ordinary shots and sequences hum with life.” Read the rest of Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s pre-air review.

Mare Of Easttown (HBO, 10 p.m.): If you’re watching Mare, you know exactly why this episode is a top pick. If you’re not, then we can’t say a damn word. All you need to know is that last week’s episode all but demanded that this week’s be a top pick. Also, Jean Smart is in it!

Regular coverage



DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Pose (FX, 10 p.m.): Heads up that tonight’s Pose will run long, ending at 11:04 p.m.

Wild cards

It’s a big night for premieres and finales, so here’s a faster-than-lightning lightning round!

The Equalizer (CBS, 8 p.m., season-one finale): The Queen-Latifah-equalizes-with-spy-skills show has already been renewed for a second season, so never fear, there’s more equalization ahead.

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m., season-32 finale): Ian McShane guest-voices in an episode that sees Moe break the sacred bartender code.



Advertisement

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m., season-11 finale): Who’s up for a sing-along vampire movie and a restaurant for raccoons?!

Duncanville (Fox, 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., season-two premiere, two episodes): Parks And Rec reunion alert!

The Chi (Showtime, 9 p.m., season-four premiere): Lena Waithe’s drama series, set and shot on Chicago’s south side, returns tonight, but you’ll also find the full episode below—the network released it on YouTube last Thursday.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, 9 p.m., season-12 finale) and NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10 p.m., series finale): NCIS is the one with fancy detectives in the Navy, not to be confused with JAG, which has fancy lawyers in the Navy, or CSI, which is not Navy-related.

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime, 10:30 p.m., series premiere): Hear more about this series in our interview with stars and co-creators Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman.

Black Monday (Showtime, 10 p.m., season-three premiere): Hear more about this season straight from the mouths of stars Regina Hall and Don Cheadle and Casey Wilson.

Atlantic Crossing (PBS, 9 p.m., miniseries finale): Bon voyage, Kyle MacLachlan as F.D.R.!

