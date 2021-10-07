Jack McBrayer is getting into the business of kindness. The 30 Rock actor and comedian will lead the new Apple TV+ kids series, Hello Jack! The Kindness Show. McBrayer has co-created this live-action show with children’s TV veteran and author Angela C. Santomero. It will arrive in November 2021.

Advertisement

Their goal with Hello, Jack! is to ignite kindness by exploring empathy, humor, playfulness, and imagination, all anchored to McBrayer’s infectious and whimsical humor. Think Kenneth Parcell but less religious and, you know, immortal. Each episode will center on McBrayer as he invites preschoolers to solve problems with heart. This will include helping with pet adoptions, making relatives laugh, and distributing paper hearts to brighten everyone’s day.

As seen in the trailer, the show is set in a the fictional town of Clover Grove—very reminiscent of Gilmore Girls’ Stars Hollow, complete with a gazebo and everything—“where one act of kindness can grow and grow.” McBrayer helps ease a kid’s anxiety about going on the bus for the first time just as an animated bus shows up.

McBrayer leads the show with a cast that includes Markita Prescott and Albert Kong, with special appearances from Paul Scheer and Sam Richardson. Grammy a ward-winning band OK Go has composed original songs for the show.

Hello, Jack! adds to Apple’s lineup of multiple kids and family original TV shows. Most recently, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s animated Wolfboy And The Everything Factory arrived on the streaming platform. Apple TV+ is also home to Sesame Workshop’s Daytime Emmy a ward-winning Ghostwriter and Helpsters, Peanut’s The Snoopy Show, as well as programs like Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth and the upcoming Fraggle Rock and Harriet The Spy.



Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show will premiere its seven-episode season one on November 5 on Apple TV+.