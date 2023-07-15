James Cameron hopped on social media this week to angrily shoot down rumors that he was working on a film about OceanGate, the company that owned and operated the Titan sub, which imploded on June 18, killing all five people on board. Writing on Twitter, Cameron said that “I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

And, honestly, we kind of get the anger: Cameron is one of only a handful of people to ever travel to the depths of the ocean floor personally, having descended, back in 2012, to the Challenger Deep of the Mariana Trench, more than 6 miles beneath the surface of the ocean. He did this multi-hour trip alone (give or take an extensive crew back up on the surface), which presumably gave him a whole bunch of time to think about exactly the sorts of things that likely happened to the people on the Titan in frankly horrifying detial. Not an academic question for the guy, is all we’re saying.

Per THR, rumors that Cameron was involved in some kind of movie about Titan and OceanGate were first dredged up by the U.K.’s The Sun, which claimed that Cameron was in talks with a streamer for such a film. And, to be (more than) fair to those outlets, Cameron has been making the media rounds of late, since a) he’s closely associated with the Titanic, which the sub was supposed to be traveling to, for obvious reasons, and, b) he’s genuinely knowledgeable about undersea travel in ways not many people on the planet are. But he’s mostly confined himself to comments about the safety practices of OceanGate and its CEO, Stockton Rush, who was one of the people killed when the Titan imploded. He is not trying to turn this into a movie, he has now made very clear.