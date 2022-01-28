Dwayne Johnson doesn’t want to return to the Fast And The Furious family anytime soon, but there’s another buff guy who does. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to join the franchise for the 10th movie.



Details for Fast & Furious 10 are still under wraps, so there’s no confirmation yet on who this new character is . But what we do know about Fast & Furious 10 is that Justin Lin will be back in the director’s chair. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Ludacris are also set to return.

Fans of the Fast franchise had also been hoping that Johnson would put his issues with Diesel aside and return as Hobbs—whose final movie in the franchise was 2019 spin-off Hobbs And Shaw— after Diesel posted on Instagram asking the wrestler-turned-actor to plays Hobbs again.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits,” wrote Diesel.

But despite the intense message for Johnson, there’s been no luck in getting Hobbs back. During an interview with CNN last month , Johnson said he talked to Diesel privately and cordially told him there was no chance of him returning to the franchise . He also said he spoke to his partners at Universal about his wishes to not reprise the character. He added that by trying to convince him to come back with an Instagram post, Diesel was being manipulative.

“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters,” said Johnson.



Fast & Furious 10 (working title) is set to arrive on May 19, 2023.