Get out of here kids, this children’s show is no longer for you!



Actor Jerry Trainor, who returns as older brother Spencer Shay in the Paramount+ iCarly reboot, promises that at least one of the characters is going to have sex.

“We’re going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It’s not going to be super-raw,” Trainor, 44, tells Page Six. “But yeah, there’s going to be sexual situations. And you know, I say ‘damn it’ in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we’re grown-ups.”

The original iCarly series aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, and focused on the much more child-friendly hijinks of running a popular web video show in the early digital age. Miranda Cosgrove, now 28, reprises her role as the titular character Carly, her co-star Nathan Kress, also reprises his role as her tech-savvy friend and cameraman. In the new series, Kress’ character Freddie Benson is married to a woman with a stepdaughter, played by Jaidyn Triplett.

“This is an adult show and it’s not specifically for kids,” Kress says. “And that’s been exciting for us—to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way.”

Other children’s show reboots that seek to mature their characters have stalled on this very touchy, subject. Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire reboot starring Hilary Duff was scrapped in May due to creative differences around her character’s life path and her desire to dive into more adult topics in the new series.

Other big changes in the upcoming reboot series include replacing Jeanette McCurdy, who played best friend Sam in the original, with Laci Mosley, who takes on the role as Carly’s roommate and close friend. The new iCarly series is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Trinkets, PEN15), with Ali Schouten on as executive producer and showrunner. Cosgrove also serves as an executive producer, with Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg serving as producers.

Paramount+’s iCarly premieres the first three episodes tomorrow, June 17. The other 10 episodes will air weekly on the streamer. Now, let’s start placing bets on who gets the first sex scene.