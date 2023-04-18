Jonathan Majors dropped by talent manager following arrest

It’s been mostly quiet on the Jonathan Majors front since his arrest on domestic violence charges last month. The actor’s lawyer released text messages from the alleged victim which seemed to further complicate the issue rather than provide a clean-cut exoneration. Besides suffering some reputational damage, however, Majors hasn’t faced any further public consequences.

Now, though, Deadline reports that Majors has been dropped by his longtime talent manager Entertainment 360 “due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior.” (Whether those “issues” refer strictly to the domestic violence incident, or to additional “issues,” is unclear.) The outlet also claims that PR firm The Lede Company parted ways with Majors last month in the wake of his arrest. And finally, Majors and fashion brand Valentino have “mutually” decided he won’t attend the Met Gala as one of its guests.

This comes after the U.S. Army pulled its multi-million dollar ad campaign with Majors that was meant to air during the NCAA championship tournament. (The ads were refashioned to exclude Majors.) But there’s one major partner—perhaps the most important partner—that hasn’t yet turned its back on the Magazine Dreams star: Marvel Studios. According to Deadline, “there’s been zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop Majors from the MCU.”

Through his attorney, Majors has denied assaulting the alleged victim, who reportedly sustained “minor injuries to her head and neck.” Lawyer Priya Chaudhry claimed to have evidence of his innocence that “includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

However, the text messages released to the press only further muddied the waters. In the exchange, the alleged victim texted Majors that she told authorities it wasn’t an “attack,” but seemed to confirm that a “fight” in which she was injured took place. “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” she wrote, apologizing and expressing her love for Majors. While the messages make clear that she did not want to press charges, it does not necessarily illuminate the physical altercation that occurred. Time will tell if additional details become public, and whether Majors will face any further consequences for the incident.