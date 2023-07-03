Bethany Cosentino - It’s Fine (Official Video)

Bethany Cosentino is putting Best Coast on hold and stepping out on her own with her debut solo album Natural Disaster. “My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade. The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make—but it felt necessary for me,” Cosentino says. “Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.” If early singles “It’s Fine” and “Easy” are anything to go by, that new side of herself will include plenty of alt-country-inflected pop-rock a la Sheryl Crow.