Kaitlin Olson provides an exclusive Always Sunny primer for Abbott Elementary fans Ahead of Wednesday's crossover event, Olson shares a selection of Sunny episodes most appropriate for the Abbott audience.

Wednesday’s Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia crossover is one of the most highly anticipated TV events of the season. That’s partially because they’re both such beloved comedies, and partially because “so many people thought it couldn’t” be done, as Abbott creator Quinta Brunson says. Somehow, the gang pulled it off, despite the two shows having—to put it mildly—”totally different” tones. The Always Sunny half of the crossover won’t air ’til later this year. But in an A.V. Club exclusive, Sunny and High Potential star Kaitlin Olson has helpfully provided a primer for the soon-to-be-initiated ahead of tonight’s Abbott episode. We’ll let her take it away.

Hi! Are you a big Abbott Elementary fan excited for the crossover episode but have never seen Sunny and are excited to dive in? Great! Except…you might want to take some baby steps. It’s not on network television for a reason. (Or, instead of baby steps, maybe stop being a baby and enjoy the wilder ones? Your call!) But if you’d like to watch it with your (older) kids or your grandma, maybe check out these ones first. They’re just as hilarious but slightly tamer than others. (Please don’t watch “The Nightman Cometh” with your grandma.) – Kaitlin Olson

“The Gang Hits the Road” (Season 5, Episode 2)

The gang attempts to expand their horizons by taking a road trip to the Grand Canyon. You’ll get to see me throw a jar of pee on my husband, and the song ‘Runaway Train’ will forever hold a special place in your heart.

“The Gang Buys a Boat” (Season 6, Episode 3)

The gang attempts to open themselves up to the adventures of the sea after they purchase their ‘new’ boat. This one will teach you all about the implication. And you’ll get to see my sweet moves.

“Sweet Dee Gets Audited” (Season 7, Episode 4)

Desperate times call for sad and horrific measures as Sweet Dee tries to get out of an IRS audit. The rest of the gang institutes a new democratic voting system in Paddy’s that’s sure to solve all their problems. (It doesn’t solve any of their problems.)

“Charlie Work” (Season 10, Episode 4)

When a surprise health inspection falls on the same day as one of the gang’s less hygienic schemes, Charlie tries to keep the gang working together to make sure Paddy’s makes the grade. This was shot like a play with one camera movement. You’ll be so impressed with us.

“The Gang Goes on Family Fight” (Season 10, Episode 8)

When the gang appears on a nationally broadcasted game show, Dennis does his best to keep the gang’s weirdness under wraps. Great example of all of our characters’ personalities. And Keegan Michael Key hates our guts. (Not in real life. I don’t think.)