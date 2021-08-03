Poppy Parnell is back for seconds. As played by Octavia Spencer, the podcasting sleuth from Truth Be Told, Parnell is on the hunt for her old friend’s husband’s killer, and she’s using her podcast to do it in the second season of the AppleTV+ series. That friend, surprisingly enough, is played by Kate Hudson in what feels like her most prominent role in quite some time. Well, if you don’t count the Sia movie Music. She’s on something of a mystery kick, recently, between this and her casting in a Knives Out sequel—though, we’re willing to believe that appearing in a Knives Out sequel is government-mandated.

Here’s the synopsis:

Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) has a new case she would like you to reconsider when her childhood friend and media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson) finds herself embroiled in tragedy and scandal. Poppy seeks to help Micah, pursuing justice on her very public and popular podcast, but at what personal and professional cost to Micah and her media empire?

Podcaster mystery series is the type of thing that feels a little dated the second it’s pitched. But it’s hard to imagine anyone objecting to a true crime series hosted by Octavia Spencer?

While the first season had an all-star cast featuring Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzie Caplan, Mekhi Phifer, and Elizabeth Perkins, it wasn’t a smash with critics. For the A.V. Club, Joi Child wrote, “[Showrunner] Tramble Spellman’s vision delivers on its promise of mystery, but one has to wonder if the campiness of Truth Be Told doesn’t cheapen what gravitas the series does have. Whether that disconnect is unintentional or deliberate has yet to be shown, but when juxtaposed with true-crime podcasts, Truth Be Told doesn’t quite measure up.” Maybe the second season will figure out the proper ratio.

Season two of Truth Be Told hits AppleTV+ on August 20.