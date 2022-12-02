After delighting a weary nation with her role in Hustlers–the scene where she does that little run in the denim swimsuit!–Keke Palmer will once again be playing a hilarious exotic dancer in the upcoming action comedy Moxie. As reported by Deadline, “The film is about a foul-mouthed stripper who pisses off the FBI in a big way when she somehow becomes the best candidate for their fancy new agent program.” No other plot details or cast members have been announced, but it sounds like hijinks ensue. (And of course, the promo tour will likely generate some new memes.)



Moxie will be directed by Bert, who is now striking out solo after previously working with longtime writing and directing partner Bertie on projects including Our Flag Means Death, The Great, and Hawkeye. Screenwriter Heather Quinn is also no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having also contributed to Hawkeye and penned the recent retro Halloween special Werewolf By Night.

Per Deadline’s report, the distribution race for Moxie was highly competitive. Amazon Studios, which already has a relationship with Bert from the Viola Davis-starring Troop Zero, landed the rights. Amazon Music is also the exclusive service for Palmer’s podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

Palmer is finishing out 2022 strong. She notably co-starred in Jordan Peele’s Nope, for which she was just named Best Supporting Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle. She had voice roles in Lightyear, The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder, and Human Resources. Palmer also narrated the HBO Max documentary series Not So Pretty as well as launching Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, which she co-hosts with her mother Sharon. She is set to host Saturday Night Live tomorrow. If Whoopi Goldberg gets her way, Palmer’s future credits will also include Sister Act 3.