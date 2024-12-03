Kendrick Lamar announces Grand National Tour with SZA

The tour kicks off April 2025 in Minneapolis.

By Emma Keates  |  December 3, 2024 | 10:41am
Kendrick Lamar and SZA in the "All The Stars" video (Kendrick Lamar/YouTube)
Now you, too, may be able to witness Kendrick Lamar perform “Not Like Us” six times in a row in a totally different city. Less than two weeks after dropping his surprise album, GNX, Lamar has announced a full national tour with SZA. (Hopefully this one didn’t come as much of a surprise to promoters and venue bookers around the country.) 

This isn’t the first time the two artists have hit the road together. They previously embarked in 2018 on Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour, the same year they co-recorded “All The Stars” for the Black Panther soundtrack. SZA is also featured on two songs on GNX—”Luther” and “Gloria.” The former just debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard chart, as part of a complete top five sweep for Lamar. (“Squabble Up,” TV Off,” “Wacced Out Murals,” and “Hey Now” came in at 1, 2, 4, and 5 in that order.)

If there’s one thesis to be taken from all of this, it’s that Kendrick is really, organically popular—no backroom scheming from UMG required. Someone might want to tell Drake before he drops more litigation

Dates for the Grand National Tour are below. You can purchase tickets here

04-19 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

04-23 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04-26 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

04-29 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

05-03 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

05-05 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

05-08 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

05-09 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

05-12 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

05-17 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

05-21 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

05-23 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

05-27 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

05-29 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

05-31 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

06-04 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

06-06 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06-10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

06-12 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

06-16 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

06-18 Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

 
