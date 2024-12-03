Kendrick Lamar announces Grand National Tour with SZA The tour kicks off April 2025 in Minneapolis.

Now you, too, may be able to witness Kendrick Lamar perform “Not Like Us” six times in a row in a totally different city. Less than two weeks after dropping his surprise album, GNX, Lamar has announced a full national tour with SZA. (Hopefully this one didn’t come as much of a surprise to promoters and venue bookers around the country.)

This isn’t the first time the two artists have hit the road together. They previously embarked in 2018 on Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour, the same year they co-recorded “All The Stars” for the Black Panther soundtrack. SZA is also featured on two songs on GNX—”Luther” and “Gloria.” The former just debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard chart, as part of a complete top five sweep for Lamar. (“Squabble Up,” TV Off,” “Wacced Out Murals,” and “Hey Now” came in at 1, 2, 4, and 5 in that order.)

If there’s one thesis to be taken from all of this, it’s that Kendrick is really, organically popular—no backroom scheming from UMG required. Someone might want to tell Drake before he drops more litigation.

Dates for the Grand National Tour are below. You can purchase tickets here.