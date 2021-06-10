C’mon. Does this look like an intolerant bigot to you? Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

Kid Rock—“musician,” Waffle House brawler, failed politician, and proprietor of the go-to eatery for incontinent Nazis everywhere—spouted some super homophobic shit this weekend, if you can believe it. After a couple days’ worth of getting called out for his hateful, presumably Jim Beam and Monster-fueled tirade, Kid Rock’s official spokesman took to Twitter to set the record straight on the matter.



Content Warning: homophobic slurs below

“If Kid Rock using the word f***** offends you, good chance you are one,” Bob Richie informed media outlets via Twitter yesterday afternoon. “Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day.”

Mr. Richie presumably then put down his phone, turned towards the nearest graffiti-scarred bar bathroom mirror, and had a stern discussion with himself about the history, evolution, and normalization of homophobic hate speech. Why? Because, in a Keyser Söze twist, Bob Richie was Kid Rock himself all along. Gasp!

Anyway. We assume Kid Rock tweeted this as some half-assed, tongue-in-cheek alter-ego joke, which we’re sure his ever-dwindling fan base will eat up as rabidly as they do his *checks Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse menu* bourbon butter toffee banana cake. For the rest of us, we guess we’ll just have to make peace with the fact that Kid Rock/Bob Richie will continue barreling through his D-list career as Ted Nugent’s heir apparent, occasionally flanked by his approximately two “gay friends” who don’t mind the intermittent usage of casual, violent slurs.

You can donate to the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS-focused law advocacy group, Lambda Legal here, by the way.

