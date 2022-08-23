To nobody’s surprise, it turns out that a bunch of celebrities who live in Southern California have been ignoring recent water restrictions aimed at helping the city weather a severe drought. In the quest for nice green lawns and, we don’t know, having giant buckets of ice on hand in which to chill novelty champagne bottles, a list of offenders has been drawn up that includes Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, and Dwayne Wade.

The Los Angeles Times reported on this news, which came after the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District issued “notices of exceedance” earlier this summer to “more than 2,000 customers” who “had surpassed 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency at the end of last year.”

The Times looked through the addresses that received these notices and matched them to the celebrities named above. They found that Dwayne Wade, for instance, owns a property “that exceeded its allocated water budget in June by more than 1,400% or 90,000 gallons.” During the previous month, “the property exceede d its budget by 489,000 gallons—more than any other customer.” Wade and spouse Gabrielle Union issued a statement that blamed the water usage on “a problem with their pool,” so we guess that’s fine.

Elsewhere in the article, we learn that Sylvester Stallone’s Hidden Hills home “used about 533% more than its allocated budget—230,000 excess gallons” in June. His attorney said the use was necessary to water the “more than 500 mature trees” that Stallone has on his property. The attorney goes on to say that the water had to be used to keep the trees healthy and make sure that “dead or damaged trees” don’t end up “falling on my client’s property or neighboring properties.”

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian both overused water, too, by 232,000 gallons and 101,000 gallons in June respectively. And Kevin Hart’s June usage went over by 519% or 117,000 gallons. Hart and the Kardashians didn’t issue any statements, presumably because they were too busy flying around on private jets to be bothered.



District spokesman Mike McNutt said that his agency has been installing water flow restrictors on the offenders’ properties in an effort to stop the overuse. He also pleaded with the celebrities to change their behavior—“to step up to the plate, to be examples, and to be leaders so that other people will follow.”



