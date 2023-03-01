Perhaps history’s greatest advocate for rocking and rolling all nite, even KISS is finally ready for a moment’s rest. The band will kick off its final tour this October and just announced that it will close out the series of dates with two farewell squares at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, only a few blocks from where the group was first formed back in 1973.

“New York City has been a part of our ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so we felt it fitting to culminate our career on stage at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN,” the band shares in a statement accompanying the announcement. “KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started!”



Aptly titled “The End Of The Road Tour,” Kiss’ exodus from touring has been a minute in the making. The band’s current line-up includes founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Eric Singer on drums, and Tommy Thayer on guitar. Founding guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss stopped performing with Kiss in 2002 and 2003, respectively.

For a full list of Kiss’ final North American tour dates, see below. Tickets will be available for presale holders starting March 6 at 10 a.m. local time:

2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR

October 29, 2023 —Austin, TX — Moody Center

November 1, 2023—Palm Springs, CA—Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place

November 12, 2023—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023—Saskatoon, SK— SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell

November 19, 2023—Quebec, QC—Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023—Indianapolis. IN— Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023—New York, NY— Madison Square Garden