The Last Of Us rises from the dead this April for season two

Ready for some depressing zombie fun that really digs into just how horrible it would be to watch your loved ones succumb to a violent world overrun by brain-dead, flesh-eating monsters? HBO is way ahead of you. The Last Of Us is returning to premium cable and streaming for another round of earth-shattering undead nightmares. The new teaser, released today during Sony’s press conference at the Consumer Electronics show, offered hints at how soon we could get back to following the bleak adventures of Joel and Ellie. According to co-creator Neil Druckmann, the new season will bow on HBO and Max this April.

The teaser introduces us to Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), the would-be co-star of the sequel season. Making her first appearance in the video game The Last Of Us Part II, Abby Anderson (voiced by Laura Bailey) made up large swaths of the game to the dismay of some of the game’s worst fans. The character was the subject of a sexist, homophobic, and transphobic fan backlash that led to death threats toward Bailey and her family. We can only hope those fans have matured in the four years since the character made her debut.