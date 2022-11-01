Laura Dern gave the phone performance of a lifetime in the season two premiere of Mike White’s The White Lotus, where she made a secret cameo as the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso (played by Michael Imperioli).

Dern is not seen but heard in the newest episode of The White Lotus, as Dominic calls her in a moment of sentimentality. In the scene, it’s revealed that the two planned the trip to Sicily together, and it was intended to be a whole family affair. Instead, Dominic’s there with his father (F. Murray Abraham) and his son Albie (Adam DiMarco), leaving his wife and daughter behind—and they really fucking hate him.

The phone call quickly derails into a litany of curse words, “I hate you ”s, and “fuck off ”s, with Dern screaming and sobbing before hanging up on her husband, leaving him stunned on the other end. While her feelings about her husband remain crystal clear, there’s still plenty of mystery about exactly what happened between the two of them. While it does not seem likely Dern will make an on-screen appearance as Abby this season, it’s very possible Dominic will call her up again. But who knows, maybe we’ll get a ferociously angry Laura Dern in Sicily!

The cameo marks a bit of a reunion for Dern and creator White, as the two previously worked together on the cult HBO series Enlightened, which ran for two seasons before being canceled in 2013. Dern starred in the series as corporate executive Amy Jellicoe, who after a public nervous breakdown, seeks to rebuild her life.

New episodes of The White Lotus premiere weekly on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.