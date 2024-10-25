Lindsay Lohan is back on her holiday grind in Netflix's Our Little Secret trailer Lohan and Ian Harding are "resentful exes" in Netflix's Christmas rom-com, which premieres November 27.

Lindsay Lohan’s second career as a holiday B-movie star continues with Netflix’s Our Little Secret. The Christmas-themed rom-com, which premieres November 27, follows her star turn in 2022’s Falling For Christmas. “It’s so beautiful to be able to do films that are associated with holidays because it’s family time,” Lohan told Netflix’s Tudum. “When you can make a movie that families can remember and come together to see, it makes it all the more special.” And families coming together is the name of the game in the newly released Our Little Secret trailer.

The film follows “two resentful exes,” played by Lohan and Pretty Little Liars‘ Ian Harding, who “are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.” Facing the former partner who proposed ten years prior is difficult enough. But it’s made all the more complicated by their prospective in-laws, especially the festive but ferocious matriarch Erica Morgan (Kristin Chenoweth).

In the Our Little Secret trailer, Avery (Lohan) is having a hard enough time winning Erica over when she’s confronted by Logan (Harding) at her first family gathering. As such she decides to swear him to secrecy that they know each other at all—not that they’re very good at keeping it quiet, given that Avery immediately reveals she’s from the same city Logan is. To make matters worse, Avery’s boyfriend (Jon Rudnitsky) is also a “huge mama’s boy” and she accidentally ingests a bunch of weed gummies right before the family goes to church. Hijinks, as you can imagine, ensue.

Our Little Secret also stars Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos, Brian Unger, and Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows. Meadows told Tudum it was “lovely” to see Lohan again and that they “both enjoy each other’s company.” Lohan called it a “full circle” moment, adding, “Tim is just such a wonderful human being. I just love being around him. We had a few moments where I could not stop laughing.” Sounds like the set had plenty of holiday cheer.