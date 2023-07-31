Madonna shares lengthy statement reflecting on health scare

Madonna is discovering that she certainly doesn’t stand alone in the wake of suffering a “serious bacterial infection” and subsequent hospital stay at the end of June. Now, a month out from her ordeal, the “Like A Prayer” singer is taking a moment to celebrate the care and support from her loved ones that helped her muscle through.



“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna wrote in the opening of a lengthy Instagram statement.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving... But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” she continued. The singer has six children whose ages range from 10 to 26. Photos of her daughter Lourdes (26) and son David (17) are both featured in the post.

The Queen of Pop also took time to shout out “the love and support from my friends,” particularly longtime manager Guy Oseary, who gave her an emotional gift during her recovery.

“If you zoom into this picture I am holding you will see a Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” she wrote, referring to a photo from the post’s carousel (below), and calling the three men “A perfect triangle of Brilliance” and “Artist[s] who touched so many lives including my own.”

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone,” she continued, before thanking Oseary personally, as well as “all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!”



Madonna’s Celebration Tour, intended to commemorate four decades of solid gold hits, was postponed due to the star’s hospital stay. Rescheduled dates are expected to be announced some time in the future.