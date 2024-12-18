Jonathan Majors' Magazine Dreams just got a release date Briarcliff Entertainment picked up the beleaguered production for distribution in October.

There was a period of time, not that long ago, when it seemed that Magazine Dreams, the 2023 Sundance favorite starring Jonathan Majors, may never see the light of day. But in October, the film landed a distribution deal with Briarcliff Entertainment, a company that has often taken an interest in controversial and/or beleaguered films. (Looking at you, The Apprentice.) Today, Deadline reports that Magazine Dreams has reached the next step in its distribution, landing a release date of March 25, 2025.

Magazine Dreams also stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, and Mr. Universe champion Mike O’Hearn and was directed by Elijah Bynum. “Dozens of incredibly talented people poured their time, energy, and creativity into bringing this film to life, and I am immensely proud of their work,” Bynum told Deadline. “I’m grateful to Tom Ortenberg and Briarcliff Entertainment for their unwavering support, passion, and for giving this film the opportunity to reach a wider audience.”

Of course, the reason Magazine Dreams nearly missed the opportunity to have that wider audience in the first place is Majors’ own behavior. The actor was convicted of assault and harassment last December after his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari took him to court following a 2023 incident. In April 2024, Majors was sentenced to probation and required to complete in-person counseling for domestic violence. Since then, the actor has been on something of an image rehabilitation tour; in June, he accepted the Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked’s Impact Awards, where he thanked God and Will Smith and admitted that he is “imperfect.” Last month, Majors shared the news of his engagement to Meagan Good.

In the fallout from the assault allegations and subsequent trial, Majors lost a number of roles. Most notably, Marvel fired him (following the guilty verdict) from his role as Kang, who was supposed to be their main villain for their next phase. That studio instead pivoted to getting Robert Downey Jr. back to play Doctor Doom.