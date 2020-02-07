Man consciously uncouples $23,000 bag from Goop store

Photo : Rachel Murray ( Getty Images )

Part of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop empire includes not only her new Netflix series and website, but actual brick-and-mortar stores to peddle her many wares, including one in the Manhattan neighborhood known as “NoHo.” As a Goop-penned article bragged on said site: “Goop Lab Opens In NYC—And Brings The Gilded Age With It.” “This is not a store to breeze through; it’s a place to take your time, be present, explore,” cautions Goop.

One recent visitor did not heed that advice, however. While the designer of the store’s jewelry room explains, “We wanted it to feel like a bank vault,” perhaps that was an ill-advised design decision. In a January 30 security video, a man is seen opening the case to a tiny $23,000 Hermes bag and takes it, sticking his tongue out for good measure. After an employee noticed the loss a few hours later, and the store called the police. The New York Daily News reports that police have issued photos of the thief, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-8477.

BuzzFeed News describes, “Paltrow’s store in Manhattan’s Noho neighborhood is one of seven locations where she sells a wide range of items, including clothes, vagina eggs, and water bottles with large crystals inside.” The bag is among Goop’s pricier terms, but BuzzFeed News also notes that it was not listed for sale on the Goop website. It probably wouldn’t even have been large enough to hold a $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, although it surely would have been roomy enough to house at least a few vaginal luna beads that make “strengthening your pelvic floor simple—and fun.” We can see how that bag fit right in at the Goop store, actually: lovely, heavily overpriced, and not really practical for those of us with non-Goop lifestyles.