Time Is A Mother by Ocean Vuong (April 5, Penguin Press)

Whether you know Ocean Vuong from his debut novel On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous or are just picking up his work for the first time, this new collection of intimate poetry presents an extraordinary opportunity to get to know the Vietnamese writer’s fearless-yet-forthcoming voice better than ever. Written in the wake of Vuong’s late mother’s passing, Time Is A Mother explores themes of grief and survival, but also American identity and the changing nature of family. Vuong’s profoundly felt verses ponder the never-ending depths of grief–but then refuse to succumb to that sadness. Like a one-two punch, Vuong aimlessly asks how one can carry on when everything has been lost and then bravely carries on without that answer. [Alison Foreman]