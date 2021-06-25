Roy Wood Jr., Kyle MacLachlan, and Maria Gay Harden Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Maury Phillips ( Getty Images )

Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan and Roy Wood Jr. are on the case. They’ll join Jon Hamm in director Greg Mottola’s new take on Gregory Mcdonald’s Fletch novels.

According to Deadline, the noir comedy picks up with the second novel in the series, Confess, Fletch. The story will follow the investigative reporter I.M. Fletcher (Hamm), “who finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation, one in which he is pinned as the prime suspect. While on a quest to prove his innocence, Fletch is tasked with finding his fiancé’s stolen art collection, the only inheritance she’s acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead.”



“We look forward to bringing Fletch’s iconic character back to the big screen with a modern-day twist,” producer Connie Tavel told Deadline. “While the original film has been hailed a cult classic with a strong fan base, we are showcasing Fletch through a new comedic and sophisticated lens, highlighting the nuances of his character and the intricacies of his career as an investigative journalist.”

Comedian Wood takes on the role of Detective Monroe, who suspects Fletch of being the murderer, and resists the reporter’s tips on the case. Wood currently works as a correspondent on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Harden and MacLachlan’s roles remain undisclosed. An Oscar winner, Harden is known for her roles in Mystic River and Pollock. MacLachlan of course, is accustomed to investigating mysteries with his role as Agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, for which he won a Golden Globe.

Chevy Chase starred in the 1985 film adaption of the first novel in the series, Fletch, directed by Michael Ritchie, which was followed by the 1989 sequel, Fletch Lives. A continuation of the series long been in the works: Back in 2007, Joshua Jackson was rumored to have been cast in a Fletch prequel (a project that had, at one point or another, also passed through the hands of Kevin Smith, John Cusack, and Matthew Perry). Eventual Veep showrunner David Mandel was hired to script a Fletch reboot in 2011.