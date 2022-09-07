It’s aboot to get real Canadian around here. Freevee (which, as you’ll recall, is the rebranded version of the streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV) has just released the trailer for High School, the new series based on indie pop duo Tegan and Sara’s memoir of the same name, which is of course based on their time growing up in Calgary, Alberta.

“High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own,” reads a press release from production company Amazon Studios. “Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

High School | Season 1 Trailer | Coming October 14

Played by TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, the Quin twins are experiencing growing pains as they start at a new school. On top of that, they’re navigating burgeoning sexualities and a newly distant relationship. “Whether you like it or not, you’re stuck with each other, so you gotta find a way to get along,” says their dad Patrick (Kyle Bornheimer). Meanwhile, their mom Simone— played by Canadian legend Cobie Smulders— would like some distance herself: “Sometimes when I’m driving home, I get to our street, and all I want to do is keep driving and never look back.” Harsh!

If you’re familiar with their work, it won’t surprise you that the twins find common ground with music. The new trailer is soundtracked by the IRL Tegan and Sara, though curiously it’s not a Tegan and Sara song, but a Smashing Pumpkins cover. The artists are naturally executive producers on the project alongside queer icon Clea DuVall, who also serves as one of the show’s directors and co-showrunner alongside Laura Kittrell. High School premieres on Freevee on October 14, 2022.