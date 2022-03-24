TIME Studios and Roc Nation are joining together to produce the multi-part docuseries on rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Advertisement

According to TIME, the documentary series is described as a “mix of rare archival footage and fresh verité video” which “will highlight Megan’s rise from viral freestyling phenom to iconic cultural powerhouse.” Megan’s rise over the last few years has been incredible, as she went from a Houston-raised rapper with a few viral freestyles to a multi-Grammy winner.

The series will be directed by Nneka Onuorah, who’s known for her work with Barack Obama (The G Word) and Lizzo (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls). It joins TIME’s growing roster of documentary series, as it also recently wrapped on producing Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy for Netflix. There is currently no network or streaming platform attached to the Megan project.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” says Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds.

Time Studios’ Ian Orefice, Hammonds, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck will exec produce alongside Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Lori York. Onuorah is also attached as an executive producer.

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Perez says. “Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

Megan was previously named one of TIME’s 100 influential people in the world. In addition to graduating from Texas Southern University last year, she also signed a first-look deal with Netflix, and won three Grammys, including for Best New Artist. This year, she’s nominated for two Grammys, including Best Rap Performance for “Thot Shit.”