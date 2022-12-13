Following the season two finale of HBO’s The White Lotus, the two couples at the center of this season’s marital power dynamics depart their Sicilian vacay looking happier than ever, despite all of the cheating, lying, and general debauchery that occurred over the course of the week.

Both couples— Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza), as well as Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy)— faced some hard truths when it comes to maintaining the picture-perfect marriage. Despite their very different dynamics, the two couples walked away with the lesson that sometimes, cheating can really put your relationship in perspective.

However, what remains unclear is if infidelity between the duos actually occurred—as Plaza’s Harper vehemently denies anything further than kissing happened between her and Cameron, and all we see of Ethan and Daphne is a c ould- have- been- sexual excursion to one of the off-coast islands. In the wake of the finale, Fahy and Plaza are putting forth their own theories about what really happened in good ol’ Sicily.

“What happened is… we did some stuff,” Plaza says in an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting. And there was no penetration! I don’t know.”

When it comes to the conclusion for her character, Plaza reveals she didn’t want Harper to patch things up with Ethan so neatly. “I was really gunning for doing some takes where maybe we weren’t so happy,” Plaza says. “Maybe they’ll be okay. But I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all his money.”

Like her character, for Fahy, it’s a little more nuanced. It’s made very clear throughout the season that Daphne is aware of Cameron’s consistent cheating, and she has a trainer of her own back home who keeps her busy. In the finale, Fahy says “something sexual” between her character and Ethan definitely happened, but for reasons much more complicated than revenge.

“I definitely think something happened,” Fahy says in an interview with Variety. “I don’t know what exactly happened, but I do know that it was something. Honestly, in that moment, I think Daphne just saw this broken man and wanted to do something to make him feel more empowered in her own strange way. I really don’t think that she led him there to get back at Cameron or Harper. Someone said something really interesting the other day, which was like, do you think that part of Daphne’s sadness comes from her betrayal from Harper? I was like, totally. I don’t know that I can say exactly what happened, but I think definitely something sexual for sure.”

In the end, it seems as though Cameron and Daphne’s less-than-rosy look at their marriage and cheating is what ends up saving Harper and Ethan’s own relationship. Who would have thought?