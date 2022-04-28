Ready to feel old? It’s been nearly four years since Mike Myers hosted The Gong Show, ABC’s reboot of the famed talent show that M yers led as the character Tommy Maitland. The graduating class of 2022 met Maitland at the start of their journey, but where is he now? Maitland abandoned them.

Advertisement

Since then, sure, we’ve seen Myers reprise some of his classic characters for Uber Eats and General Motors. As for a follow-up to the beloved comedy The Love Guru, though, it’s been much longer.

Armed with a whole new arsenal of prosthetics, Myers returns to the style of comedy that made him a star. In his new series, The Pentaverate, he plays the leaders of an Illuminati-esque global conspiracy, as well as various members of news agencies, fringe-political groups, and more to expose their dastardly deeds.

Here’s the logline from Netflix:

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

G/O Media may get a commission 47% Off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Crystal clear sound

Feature 12mm speakers with enhanced bass tones to make your music sound incredible, and have an excellent battery life too. Buy for $90 at Amazon

Judging by the trailer, it seems like Myers is back in his pure form, dressing up like lots of characters and doing an array of silly accents. Fortunately, the trailer includes none of the racist, ableist, and dehumanizing garbage he pulled in The Love Guru. And hey, it actually looks like he wrote some new jokes. Maybe he’s done relying on chestnuts like a character being unable to stop mentioning another’s physical attributes or doing flagrant product placement or a montage of characters about to say a naughty word. In The Pentaverate, Myers curses a lot.



In addition to Myers playing characters like Lord Lordington and Supermensch manager Shep Gordon (whom Myers directed a lovely little documentary about a few years ago), The Pentaverate stars Rob Lowe, Keegan-Michael Key, Lydia West, and Ken Jeong.



Advertisement

The six-episode series premieres on Netflix on May 5, 2022.