The cheeky, fashionably vowel-less art collective, MSCHF, is at it again with a new “drop” that satisfyingly skewers the College Board. While not necessarily as fun as potentially winning an authentic Andy Warhol print or eating a Chick-Fil-A sandwich on a Sunday, it is a bit more thoughtful in its social commentary... also you can potentially win a ton of cash.

The MSAT, MSCHF’s answer to the College Board’s long-criticized SAT, is a standardized, timed online test scheduled for March 5 at 12PM EST that anyone can sign up for by chipping in their prerequisite $52 entry fee. Of course, there are a few twists to the experience: First off, cheating is highly encouraged, according to the official site.



“Everyone will be cheating, and we don’t care. Cheating is a legitimate test-taking strategy,” MSCHF explains on their site. Secondly, whoever gets the highest score in the fastest amount of time will win the entire pot of entry fees—currently just over $17K at the time of writing.

“Money + time contribute to SAT success,” reads MSCHF’s page. “If you take it 3 times, your aggregate score is going to be higher than if you took it once—and this does require having $156, transportation to a testing facility, and 3 free weekends.” MSCHF also offers the alternative solution of having a wealthy family essentially buy your way into college. “While wealth is a factor in both decisions, these are not operating on the same level of inequality.”



Like the SAT, the MSAT will include Reading, Writing, and Math multiple choice sections, along with an option Essay section. The test will be entirely online (desktops only), and also have a top score of 1600. Like so much in the world of American education, it’s really a huge gamble at the end of the day, but if you have an extra $52 to blow and nothing on your calendar this Saturday, by all means: test away, nerds.

