30 times A-list actors starred in major music videos

Lady Gaga - Paparazzi (Official Music Video)

Actor: Alexander Skarsg å rd

Artist: Lady Gaga

In this video, Lady Gaga’s lover (Alexander Skarsgård) sets her up to be photographed by paparazzi. During a fight that ensues, she’s pushed over a balcony, and ends up temporarily paralyzed with her career seemingly down the drain. But in a bizarre twist of fate, after being rehabilitated, she poisons him and admits to it, thus being thrust back into the public spotlight. Ultimately, she’s acquitted of the crime. The ending of the video mirrors the finale of the famous Hollywood tragedy Sunset Boulevard, although the story arcs are different. Gaga said that “Paparazzi” is her commentary about the extremes that people are willing to go to achieve fame. This was the second single from her debut album, and this video was shot early into Skarsgård’s big run on True Blood.