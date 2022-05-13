Now entering the running for the perfect Saturday Night Live host and musical guest pairing: Natasha Lyonne and Japanese Breakfast. The two will finish off the 47th season of the comedy sketch series on May 21.

Lyonne is coming off of the second season of Netflix’s excellent sci-fi timey-wimey series Russian Doll, which she also writes and executive produces. She’s slated to next star in Rian Johnson’s new series, titled Poker Face. This will be the But I’m A Cheerleader star’s debut hosting stint.

In 2021, Japanese Breakfast shared their Grammy-nominated studio album Jubilee, which was The A.V. Club’s selected album of the year. Lead singer Michelle Zauner also released her book Crying In H Mart, which she is now adapting into a film. It’s been a stellar year for Japanese Breakfast as the group was also nominated in the Grammy’s Best New Artist category. We just hope Zauner brings the gong out when she performs “Paprika.”

This week, Only Murders In The Building’s Selena Gomez hosts SNL with musical guest Post Malone. The Saturday Night Live season 47 finale airs May 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC