Disney+ shoves the National Treasure show back in its tomb

Answering—once and for all—the question “What if they stole the Declaration Of Independence and nobody came?”, Disney confirmed tonight that it’s canceling its single-season National Treasure TV show, Edge Of History. The series, which starred Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lyndon Smith, and the gap in space where Nicolas Cage wasn’t, ran for just 10 episodes on the Disney+ streaming service, from December 2022 through February 2023.

We’re always curious, when parsing cancellation notices like this, to clock which projects get what we can only think of as “apology statements” from the network or streamer in question, and which ones just get dumped. National Treasure, which floated in radio silence for two months after its run ended, is a dumper; no “We loved working with y’all,” no “thank you” to the cast, not even a note of condolence to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, long the mastermind of the film and (now briefly) TV franchise. Certainly, that doesn’t bode especially well for the third National Treasure film, which has been toiling in the limbo of development hell for more than a decade at this point, as Bruckheimer and original film director Jon Turtletaub (both executive producers on the series, alongside writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley) have, we’re assuming, tried to figure out what important documents from history are conceivably left for people to steal. (Have they done the Magna Carta yet? Nic Cage could steal the shit out of the Magna Carta.)

Advertisement

The TV series centered on Olivera as Jamie, a DACA resident living in Louisiana who learns that her family has a long history of map findin’ behindin’. Zeta-Jones starred as the show’s main villain, while Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel both briefly reprised their roles from the film franchise.

[via Deadline]