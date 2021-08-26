Get ready to step back into the world of Ann M. Martin’s popular novel series The Baby-Sitters Club. Created by Rachel Shukert and based on Martin’s books, Netflix’s coming-of-age dramedy The Baby-Sitters Club will return for its second season in October, over a year after its debut in summer 2020.



The show follows the relationships and adventures of five middle-schoolers who start a babysitting business in the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The club is founded by Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and school newcomer Dawn Schafer, played by Xochitl Gomez in season one. Kyndra Sanchez takes over the role of Dawn after Gomez had to exit for her new role as America Chavez in Marvel’s upcoming film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

In season two, as the demand for their club continues to increase, they have welcomed two new members to their ranks: Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) and Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee). Their new school year will include more pivotal personal journeys and important lessons. “We also wanted to continue exploring themes that allow all young viewers to see themselves represented on screen, while also dealing obliquely with many of the things we’ve all been through in the past year: loss, change, responsibility, and trying to find joy and meaning in unexpected places,” Shukert said in a press release.



Netflix has released first-look images for season two, including Sanchez as the new Dawn.

The cast of The Baby-Sitters Club also includes Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein, Marc Evan Jackson, Takayo Fischer, Dylan Kingwell, and Aya Furukawa.

The Baby-Sitters Club season two will premiere on October 11 on Netflix.