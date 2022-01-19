

Matt Groening’s Disenchantment series will make its grand return to Netflix next month. The animated fantasy series wrapped up Part 3 back in January of last year. So, viewers are pretty eager to catch up with Bean, Elfo, Luci, and the medieval kingdom of Dreamland. Luckily, the wait is (almost) over. Disenchantment’s new season will hit Netflix in early February.



The trio spent a good amount of time away from Dreamland last season, and though it looks like this season may promise a bit more of the same, it also appears these escapades will lead to some important answers. The logline for the upcoming part of Disenchantment reads:



The mystery of Dreamland’s origins—and the stakes for its future—become ever clearer as our trio—and King Zøg—find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.

Advertisement

In his review for last season, The A.V. Club writer Vikram Murthi praised the series for its strategic use of humor, writing, “ Similarly, the series previously balanced standalone adventures against its main serialized narrative to ensure that the plot’s complexities don’t overwhelm the humor. Disenchantment tends to excel when it focuses on jokes. Generally speaking, sight gags, one-liners, and puns tend to linger in the mind longer than the particulars of various narrative strands, especially for a comedy.”

Disenchantment’s main voice cast includes: Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, and Nat Faxon as Elfo. Other voice cast appearing in “Part 4" are: John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, Richard Ayoade, and Lucy Montgomery.



Disenchantment will arrive on Netflix on February 9.



Scroll down to check out a first look at Disenchantment Part 4:

G/O Media may get a commission 72% Off Surfshark One Computer Privacy and Security Package Get that good internet

Try one of the fancier VPNs out there today for significantly less, and get added data leak alerts, antivirus software, and fast, no-logging VPN service. Buy for $48 at StackSocial

Advertisement

Advertisement