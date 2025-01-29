10 new albums to listen to in February

Will Wiesenfeld is back with the first new Baths album in eight years (he’s continued to release music under the name Geotic in the meantime). Gut represents a new direction for Baths—though the songs still have electronic elements, Wiesenfeld incorporated more live instruments into the recording. Wiesenfeld told Paper, “I’m a fan of all sorts of rock, but especially the sort where artists are doing something different, and that electricity was a driving inspiration. Like, the idea of a ‘band-sounding record’ was the inciting concept, but I can’t help myself, and I always fold in all the other things I find interesting along the way as well. In part Gut was an effort to prove to myself that I’m capable of a sort of music that I hadn’t actively pursued before, but it very quickly just became ‘correct’ to have the album sound the sort of direct way that it does, and I didn’t have to focus on it as conceptually as I did at first. I could just sort of build the world of it from the inside out once I realized I was comfortable there.”