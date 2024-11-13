Nicole Kidman really wants to work with Paul Thomas Anderson and Michael Haneke And yes, Kidman would love to work with Martin Scorsese, "if he does a film with women."

Nicole Kidman is not only one of the most critically acclaimed actor of her generation, she also may be the most employed actor of her generation. In recent years she’s been absolutely prolific in both film and television, and she’s worked with a lot of great filmmakers. But even Kidman has a wishlist. “I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jones. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke,” Kidman says in a new interview for Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood issue.

But if you’ve seen her IMDb page, you know Kidman isn’t only seduced by big, established names. In fact, “there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors—there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people,” she tells VF. “And I find it really exciting when you go, Here’s someone that’s so experienced and has been working and working, but they’ve now really hit their stride.” Kidman recently shared that she likes to work a lot because she knows her name on the callsheet keeps other people employed and creates opportunities for those up-and-comers. One example is Karyn Kusama: “She was at a point where she was frustrated and not getting the things made that she wanted and wasn’t having the opportunities,” Kidman recalls. But after they made Destroyer together, Kusama has “gone on to Yellowjackets and so many big things now.”

You may have also heard that Kidman wants to work with Martin Scorsese, “if he does a film with women.” We simply shan’t reopen any Scorsese gender discourse here! But Kidman has a vested interest in the work of women in cinema, having pledged to work with as many female directors as possible. “I’m trying to support all of these women at all different ages, at all different stages in their careers, put my weight behind them and go, ‘I’m here and I’m at your disposal and I’m ready.'”

Having Nicole Kidman in your cast (or as a producer) certainly goes a long way—but not all the way. “Everything’s hard now. Actually everything. I mean, maybe not Deadpool, but there’s nothing that’s, ‘Oh my gosh. Yep. This is it. Greenlight, let’s go.’ Or maybe it’s just the things that I do,” Kidman says with a laugh. “I just think that’s the nature of what we’re dealing with now. Things are shrinking in terms of shows being done and films being made. I definitely feel it. I’m sure most people in the industry feel it. I know the crews feel it. I know writers feel it.” If it’s hard for Nicole Kidman to get stuff made, God only knows what it’s like for the rest of Hollywood. Somebody get PTA on the phone!