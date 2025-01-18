No Doubt reuniting again for FireAid concert Gwen Stefani and her former bandmates are getting back together to help raise money for relief for the California wildfires.

Earlier this week, news broke that various very big names in the world of music would be coming together to do the public benefit concert thing, with folks like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Dave Matthews, and more teaming up for a two-venue set of shows on January 30. At the time, press materials promised that more acts would be rolling out, and now TMZ reports a biggie: Gwen Stefani (already announced) is set to be joined by her former bandmates in No Doubt, making this only the second time the group has reunited in the past 10 years.

No Doubt originally went on hiatus back in 2004, before reuniting for a first time circa 2008, leading to another five or so years of activity. (Not always creatively happy ones; Stefani gave interviews after the fact referring to troubled production on the band’s 2012 album Push And Shove, suggesting she and bandmate Tony Kanal had drifted pretty far away from each other stylistically in the intervening years.) After breaking up, seemingly for good, in 2015, the group got together again in April of 2024, playing a set at Coachella.

And now they’re back once again, playing FireAid, which will distribute all the money it raises under the guidance of the “the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters.” Tickets for the shows, which will take place at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome, will go on sale on January 20; the shows will also be streamed on multiple platforms.