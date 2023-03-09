Chaos (and No Doubt) reign in the full trailer for Yellowjackets season 2

We’re cr eeping ever closer to the March 26 return of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, with the series embarking on its sophomore exploration of the Very Bad Things that happened to the Yellowjackets soccer team in the aftermath of that fateful/fatal plane crashed—and which continue to resonate into their adult lives 25 years later.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

Now we’ve got the full trailer for the season, which, per Yellowjackets tradition, doesn’t go especially hard on plot details, instead simply emphasizing that fucked up things are a-happenin’ in both of the show’s main timelines. We do get a good look at Lauren Ambrose as the adult version of Liv Hewson’s Van, who appears to be going pretty cult-leader in the trailer’s opening moments, telling her fellow survivors a cheerful fable about her good friend The Wilderness. Plus: Check-ins with the show’s regular cast, including Christina Ricci (now accompanied by her buddy Elijah Wood), Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Melanie Lynskey, who has to answer some of those tricky questions any parent gets asked , like “Are you a murderer?”

All of this is scored to a new track by Florence + The Machine, doing an unsettling, down-tempo version of No Doubt’s “ Just A Girl.” (Florence Welch and IDLES’ Mark Bowen produced; the cover is currently available for streaming and purchase for all your “I want to listen to a No Doubt song, but in a spooky way” needs.)

Yellowjackets was a critical and commercial hit for Showtime in its first season, bringing in seven Emmy nominations and scoring a rare 100 percent fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes; it also averaged about 5 million viewers per episode. The series returns on Sunday, March 26 on Showtime, picking up (in its past timeline) two months after, to quote the press release (and try to avoid spoilers) , “ Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder.” (Get it?)