If you’re still not convinced Apple TV+ has more to offer than Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest, then it’s time for you to watch The Afterparty trailer. A new show with Lord and Miller behind it is promising enough, but having Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, John Early, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and countless other comedic stars as part of the cast almost feels too powerful.



In the trailer, it’s learned that Xavier (Franco) is a multi-hyphenate celebrity who’s hosting a high school reunion in his mansion. “We’re gonna live forever!,” he says, toasting to his less successful classmates. But the fun doesn’t last long...

Later in the night, Xavier falls off a cliff to his death. That’s when Detective Danner (Haddish) comes in with her seemingly incompetent partner Detective Cusp (Early), declares Xavier’s death a murder, and asks to hear everyone’s “mind movie” of the events that led to the murder.



Aniq (Richardson) is initially considered a prime suspect by the other guests. But, as said in the trailer, everyone hated Xavier—so it’ll be tough for Detective Danner to narrow down who could’ve killed him.

In just two-and-a-half minutes, there are plenty of highlights including: Schwartz playing Yasper—who seems to be a Jean-Ralphio 2.0; Haddish slashing a Franco cutout with a sword, making Early lose his shit; Demetriou’s bizarre American accent; and Richardson and Franco twirling.

Miller serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer and Lord is executive producer. The show is described as “a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.”

The series premieres on January 28, 2022 with three episodes. After that, one new episode will be uploaded weekly on Fridays.

