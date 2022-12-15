Someone notify Conan O’Brien and Nicolas Winding Refn that they might have some acting work lined up soon: Variety reports that a film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s 2019 video game Death Stranding is apparently in the works. (Both O’Brien and Refn have cameos in the game, is the joke there, along with Guillermo Del Toro, Edgar Wright, horror manga legend Junji Ito, and a whole bunch of other people willing to lend scans of their faces, and sometimes their voices, to Kojima and his team.)

For those who don’t know, Death Stranding is about… Whoo, okay. Buckle the fuck up, because here we go: Death Stranding is about a post-apocalyptic version of America that’s been destroyed by “time rain” and a phenomenon that turns dead human bodies into nuclear weapons. Players control a courier, Sam Bridges (Norman Reedus) who travels the country rebuilding a magical internet network while a baby in a jar helps him avoid oil ghosts, which can be fended off by throwing grenades filled with Sam’s pee. The TV show Ride With Norman Reedus is mentioned on many occasions; Monster Energy Drink is your primary source of healing; a major character is named Die-Hardmann. (Real name: John McClane.) You spend most of the game walking slowly across slippery terrain with a giant stack of boxes on your back, hoping desperately that some other player left behind a ladder that will help you get across a river.

And now, that’s a movie!

Kojima’s own studio, Hideo Kojima Produc ti ons, will apparently be making the movie, in association with Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios (recently of Barbarian fame). It feels worth noting that Sony, which published the original PlayStation-exclusive version of Death Stranding, doesn’t seem to be involved with the movie, at least at the moment, and also that Kojima—a devoted cinephile—has spent nearly two decades at this point trying to get a movie version of his Metal Gear Solid franchise off the ground. We’re just saying!

That being said, there’s probably never been a better time for a prestige-y video game adaptation: HBO Max is gearing up for the release of its The Last Of Us adaptation on January 15, and shows based on Fallout, Twisted Metal, and God Of War are all currently in the works.