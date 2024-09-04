Only Murders In The Building renewed for fifth season of the fun kind of murder Two episodes into its fourth season, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short's Only Murders In The Building has been renewed for a fifth

Few shows on TV make murder—or, at least, its investigative aftermath—more fun than Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Sure, the show occasionally dips (pun intended, re: Martin Short’s diet on the series) into actual human feelings, but it’s mostly a show about watching Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez have fun together while hanging out amidst the often very famous corpses. And now, the fun is set to continue, as Variety reports the not wholly surprising news today that the show has been renewed for a fifth season.

News of the renewal comes just two episodes into the show’s fourth outing, which sees its lead trio splitting time between New York and California, as a film adaptation of their titular podcast kicks into high gear. (Including cameos by Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria as the Hollywood versions of Short, Martin, and Gomez, respectively.) Meanwhile, they’re forced to investigate the death of old friend Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who was murdered in the show’s third-season finale, because dang if these people aren’t starting to accrue J.B. Fletcher levels of “people around them mysteriously drop dead.”

And, again, this isn’t the most shocking renewal in the universe, given that a) the stars, including co-creator Martin, all seem to get a kick out of doing it, b) critics adore the series, and c) audiences all have a lot of fun, too. (It’s not every series that’s apparently just enough of a blast to do that Meryl Streep will just sign on to be a regular member of the cast of your TV show.) The now-official fifth season will consist of 10 episodes, just like the rest of the show; meanwhile, season 4 of Only Murders will continue running through October 29.