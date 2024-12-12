Jamie is back from the dead (and back on the run) in exclusive Outlander clip Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Lord John Grey (David Berry) have a somewhat rocky reunion in "Carnal Knowledge."

The last episode of Outlander concluded with the welcome surprise that Jamie (Sam Heughan) hadn’t perished in a sinking ship after all. Or maybe not a surprise; did anyone really think Jamie was gone for good? Regardless, Jamie’s presumed death had major consequences. His wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is now married to his friend, the British Loyalist Lord John Grey (David Berry). On top of that, Jamie’s surprise resurrection—because while it may not have been a surprise for fans, it certainly was for his loved ones!—accidentally dislodged the secret of William Ransom’s (Charles Vandervaart) true parentage and sets the Redcoats on his tail. Now, an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode teases the result of his miraculous reappearance.

In the 12th episode of the seventh season, Lord John is a bit disgruntled by his friend (and longtime crush) unceremoniously kidnapping him from his home, mostly because he thinks Jamie should have better revolutionary instincts. Unfortunately, “even foxes grow old,” as Jamie puts it. Now both of them are dodging British soldiers, though Jamie is willing to do what it takes to preserve his friend’s public reputation as a Loyalist.

“Carnal Knowledge” airs on December 13. You can check out the exclusive clip from the new episode below.