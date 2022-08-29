In the past few years, many have expressed the desire to leave the United States over political turmoil, but how many actually have the means to do so? Ozzy Osbourne, a native Brit who is also rich, certainly does, and he’s lodging his complaints with his soon-to-be-former adopted country on the way out.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” he tells The Observer. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” a set of SoCal cemeteries. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. … But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

The Black Sabbath frontman previously gave a less dire, but no less political, reason behind the move. “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there,” he told The Mirror back in March. “If they do the taxes better then I may come back. I do not know.”

There’s another good reason for the Osbournes to return to the homeland: Sharon Osbourne has a job there. She hosts The Talk (UK) on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV, a gig she landed after her controversial exit from The Talk (US). The television personality clarifies to The Observer that the move has nothing to do with her husband’s health–he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019–saying, “It’s just time. America has changed so drastically.” (Sharon was embroiled in a racism scandal amidst her departure from The Talk.) “It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it,” she adds. “It’s a very weird place to live right now.” Well, she’s not wrong about that, at least.