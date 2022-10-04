It’s happening, Crane-heads and Frasier-fanatics! Deadline says Paramount+ has officially picked up the long-in-the-works Frasier reboot, which apparently hadn’t been a sure-thing up until now despite the fact that Paramount+ has been talking about it for over a year. We know the show will be about Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier living in a different city and working with a new cast of characters, but that’s about all we know.

And if it feels like we’ve been hearing about a potential Frasier reboot for a decade, that’s only partially because the pandemic has made time into less of a flat circle and more of a gelatinous pile. It really has been a few years since everybody started talking about this, going back to 2018 when Grammer essentially started yelling “Frasier reboot” out into the void in hopes of someone hearing him. Paramount+ eventually heard him, years later, and now here we are: The Frasier reboot (where he’ll be “rich beyond his dreams”) is coming to Paramount+.

One arguable hiccup in all of this is that it seems pretty definitive that the old Frasier crew won’t be joining the man himself in the reboot. Deadline says that nobody else from the original cast is expected to be a series regular, but they might “make guest appearances”—like what the old Cheers gang did on the original show. David Hyde Pierce said something similar earlier this year, suggesting that his character wasn’t really so integral to the show that they can’t do it without him and that he’s not so desperate to do more Frasier that he needs to be a part of it. Still, it sounds like he’d be more than happy to stop by if the people making the new show need him for whatever reason.

The new Frasier—Frasier 2.0, Super Frasier, whatever you want to call it—doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but they just now got the green light to start making it, so it might be a bit still.