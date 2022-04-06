Peacock’s entertaining musical comedy Girls5eva is doubling down on its roster of notable guest stars for its second season. Amber Ruffin, Tim Meadows, Property Brothers, and Saturday Night Live’s Heidi Gardner are among some of the fun new names added to the cast. They join previously announced guest stars, Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn.



The first season featured several cameos, including Stephen Colbert, Vanessa Williams, Bowen Yang, and Jimmy Fallon. There are no details on who most of the remaining new guest stars will play yet, or if they’re just playing themselves, but the full lineup also includes Chad L. Coleman, Hoda Kotb, James Monroe Iglehart, John Lutz, Judy Gold, Mario Cantone, Pat Battle, and Piter Marek.

The show is created by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer Meredith Scardino, with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock as executive producers. It follows the titular ‘90s girl group—Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), Gloria (Paula Pell)—who lost touch after the death of their fifth teammate, Ashley (Ashley Park). They reunite decades later for another shot at fame after their song is sampled by an up-and-coming rapper.

A reunion forces them to reckon with the inappropriate lyrics of their past songs, thanks to a Swedish songwriter, played by Colbert. The women decide to now use their own voices to write uniquely quirky songs, which leads to true gems like “Dream Girlfriends,” “Famous5eva,” and “New York Lonely Boy” (Girls5eva composer Jeff Richmond told The A.V. Club all about working on these originals). The new episodes find Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer working on their first studio album. Here’s a sneak peek:

Girls5eva’s cast also includes Daniel Breaker, Jonathan Hadary, Erika Henningsen, Andrew Rannells, Janine Brito, and Park. Sedaris and Flynn will play Summer’s parents.

Season two debuts on Peacock on May 5.



